Mogoeng Mogoeng’s new political party pledges to provide stable supply of water and electricity, reduce crime

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane Pretoria - The All African Alliance Movement (AAAM), the country’s newest political party led by former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, has pledged to address “imbalances” in the judiciary, provide stable electricity and water supply and reduce crime levels.

Speaking to Pretoria News after the official launch of the party, its secretary, Bishop Meshack Tebe, said Justice Mogoeng had accepted nomination and would confirm it himself in due course. The AAAM was started by church leaders, traditional leaders, technocrats and civic organisations that believe Justice Mogoeng would take the country to greater heights. Tebe said Justice Mogoeng would address the nation about his political career. “I can assure you that the (former) chief justice has accepted our nomination for him to become South Africa’s next president. He is currently in prayer and is not reachable at this time, but as soon as he liberates himself from this he will be available to confirm his candidacy,” Tebe told the Pretoria News.

AAAM secretary Bishop Meshack Tebe. Picture: File In their launch statement, the leaders said the party was formed out of concern for the moral decay that has plagued South African politics in the past two decades. “The formation of the multi-organisational alliance is in response to our people’s dissatisfaction and increased disillusionment with the current government, born out of frustration with corruption, lack of accountability and leadership, the collapse of the education system and unabated levels of crime, and the many societal ills that besiege this country. “We are a country that cannot provide stable electricity to our people, where water scarcity is becoming a particularly pronounced daily reality. “The crime levels in this country, poor law enforcement, the weakening of law enforcement agencies and imbalances in our judiciary, leave one to question: Is there a capable state to speak of?” said party national co-ordinator Sizwe Nyawose.

Nyawose said the state had spent a lot of money on commissions established to steer the country back to its moral uprightness. “Will any of the recommendations of the various commissions set up at a huge cost to our fiscus ever be implemented? “Our unemployment rate and the state of the economy leave much to be desired.

“Much concerning is that our current leaders have not delivered an iota of progress to reverse this situation.” He said South Africa needed a capable leader like Justice Mogoeng, who is credited with transforming the judiciary during his tenure as chief justice. “As a movement, we are reclaiming our country, and want to accelerate the process of rebuilding it from the ashes and steering it in the right direction, by introducing direct democracy.”

However, not everyone supports Justice Mogoeng’s foray into politics. University of Mpumalanga political analyst Dr John Molepo believes staying away from politics would be helpful to the former chief justice’s legacy. “I think God should advise him not to go into politics. The former chief justice has served the nation well already through judicial service. Going to politics may destroy his well-decorated career,” said Molepo.