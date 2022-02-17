Mokaba Region’s proposed PEC list leaves out provincial secretary, Soviet Lekganyane

MASHUDU SADIKE THE ANC Peter Mokaba Region has announced its preferred candidates ahead of the party’s Limpopo elective conference, leaving out incumbent provincial secretary, Soviet Lekganyane.

The region, which is the most influential region in the province, announced its list at its Regional General Council (RGC) on Wednesday night. The region through its chairperson, John Mpe, endorsed current provincial chairperson and premier, Stan Mathabatha, Florence Radzilani as his deputy, embattled VBS accused Danny Msiza as secretary, Basikopo Makamu as deputy secretary. Hackling and disagreement took place when Mpe announced current regional treasure, Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana to be promoted as provincial treasure.

However, branches from Blouberg and some fro Molemolle preferred ANC spokesperson Neil n the province, Donald Selamolela to be treasurer. It had been a tense meeting from the start when an ANCYL reprimanded the Regional Deputy Chairperson, Solomon Pheedi for not apologising for starting the meeting late. Pheedi was the programme Director of the meeting, but was continuously slammed by members accusing him of being bias with another slate.

One of the members from Blouberg backing Selamolela said: “You are being bias here. When we put our hands up you ignore us…and when one of your people speak you give them ample time while any of us are suppressed.” Another member from Polokwane said Sibanda-Kekana had proven herself as treasurer for the region and could manage the Province’s money. “Every branch in the region now has a bank account because of her (Sibanda-Kekana). It is unheard of and proves a point,” he said.