Molapo Selepe launches his book trilogy ’A New Afrikan’

NOKWANDA NCWANE Pretoria - As a significant landmark in contributing towards African narratives by Africans, South Africa-born, Australia-based general practitioner, Dr Molapo Selepe, launched his book trilogy, A New Afrikan.

A keynote address was delivered live at the book launch in Perth, Western Australia, on August 22 by the renowned Sisonke Msimang, a South African writer whose work is focused on race, gender and democracy. Media personality Tumelo Mothotoane led the cultural conversation live from Joburg. The author shared insights from his trilogy, joined by panellists Pearl Proud, chairperson of the Community Arts Festival, and Moses Panashe, a mining executive.

The A New Afrikan trilogy gives an in-depth analysis of Africa’s heritage, exploring its potential and challenges for a prosperous possible future. Through 22 chapters, the author unpacks the role of good governance, social security, health and education among a myriad other themes. Selepe outlines key players of investment in the remaking of the soul of the African continent, advocating for innovation and synergy across Africa’s development initiatives, and highlighting opportunities for sustainable growth. He gives an in-depth analysis of colonial power and its legacy in Africa and reflects on the traces of regression in Africa’s identity, language and communal spirit.

Through a courteous, yet urgent reminder, he appeals for Africans to break free from colonial chains used to divide and define us. In Book 1, the author has compiled seven chapters, namely Africa’s story, Africa, African Privilege, African Agenda, African Slavery, African War and African Liberation. In these chapters, he tells a comprehensive and compelling overall true story of Africa, with some parts of it raw, provocative, incriminating and vile. He said: “This book has outlined the underlying causes of the African plight. In the other two books, readers will take an honest look at Africa’s condition right now and begin to think of the remedial actions that we can take as individuals and as a collective in addressing the many ills that plague Africa.

“Africa is desperate for ‘A New Afrikan’, who thinks independently, who thinks outside the box and who thinks beyond the here and now. It’s time for the prioritisation of technological advancement, competent institutions, and military prowess. But more importantly, it’s about A New Afrikan who has business and technological savvy, who has intuitive leadership and possesses impenetrable military intelligence,” he said. In Book 2, Selepe tackles how Africa’s development is the buzz of global talk, with plans to revolutionise industries, enhance education, health and communities. However, the absence of peace and stability across the continent remains a major threat, directly impacting socio-economic progress, and sustainable good governance. He outlines systematic underlying factors that hinder full economic emancipation.

In his book, he expands on chapters dealing with African Balkanisation, African Diaspora, African Peace, African Land, African Health, African Education and African Renaissance. Through these themes, he examines the real intentions of the merchants of the West (America and its allies) who masquerade as African friends. Through narrating this, he grants permission to the reader to also be comfortably cynical about the merchants of the East (China) pretending to be the Good Samaritans. In Book 3, the last segment of this trilogy is a reader’s tour guide into personal reality and a journey of self-discovery for A New Afrikan. He explores a dream of a borderless Africa, African Stability, African Stimulation, African Sustainability, African Innovation, African Future, A New Afrikan and African Word. Through weaving these themes together, he boldly puts into perspective elements around stability and progress.