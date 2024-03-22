Monique Weyers brings Mrs Universe SA title to Pretoria

Newly-crowned Mrs Universe South Africa 2024, Monique Weyers from Pretoria, will represent South Africa at Mrs Universe in South Korea in October.
She was crowned Mrs Universe South Africa 2024 at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, last week.
It was a spectacular event where contestants walked in the National Costume parade, swimsuit, and evening gown competitions.
Weyers is a 37-year old aviator and wife. She holds a student pilot licence and is working towards her private pilot licence. She wants to use her platform to forge the path ahead for women and young girls in the aviation industry. She is also a proud Tears Foundation Brand Ambassador and will continue to stand up and be a voice for GBV, domestic violence, abuse, and rape survivors.
She queen will get the opportunity to compete at the Mrs Universe pageant, which is the largest and most coveted pageant globally catering to married and divorced women, with over 100 countries competing for the title annually.
First runner-up, Chantell Davis, is a 38-year-old devoted wife and mother of four. As a prolific author of the best-selling book Royal Comeback, Davis steers individuals towards the discovery of their unique purpose. She actively combats gender-based violence through #RespectHER, a cause that centres on nurturing young men who honour and respect women, contributing to a culture of equality, honour, and respect, contributing to a culture of equality, honour, and respect.
Second runner-up, Makgoboketsa Kgatle, is a 46-year-old wife and a mother of three who is on fire for Jesus. She is a consultant in the medical aid industry and a postgraduate Labour Relations Management student.
Both runners-up will have the opportunity to compete at other esteemed international pageants.
Pretoria News