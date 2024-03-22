Monique Weyers brings Mrs Universe SA title to Pretoria

It was a spectacular event where contestants walked in the National Costume parade, swimsuit, and evening gown competitions.

Weyers is a 37-year old aviator and wife. She holds a student pilot licence and is working towards her private pilot licence. She wants to use her platform to forge the path ahead for women and young girls in the aviation industry. She is also a proud Tears Foundation Brand Ambassador and will continue to stand up and be a voice for GBV, domestic violence, abuse, and rape survivors.

She queen will get the opportunity to compete at the Mrs Universe pageant, which is the largest and most coveted pageant globally catering to married and divorced women, with over 100 countries competing for the title annually.