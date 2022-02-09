More than 1 000 people in shelters after Tshwane floods while rescue efforts continue

Betty Moleya Pretoria - The City of Tshwane Emergency ­Services has activated its Disaster Operations Centre following last weekend’s widespread flooding.

In this regard, the co-ordination of a multi-disciplinary approach to the response and recovery measures for flooding incidents is already in motion. The floods affected 1 011 people, who had to be placed in shelters. Two bodies were recovered, while the search for three more victims was still going on.

Floods wreaking havoc in Mamelodi😔 pic.twitter.com/BHrso0RhLv — Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) February 5, 2022 Emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the car in which the three were travelling – an Uber driver and two passengers – was washed away by the Olifantspruit in Midstream. “The search for a man and his friend, who were in his boat which was swept away over the wall of the Roodeplaat Dam has resumed.” Areas affected by the heavy weekend rains include Mamelodi, Hammanskraal, Centurion and Pretoria West. Temporary shelter for Mamelodi victims is at Nellmapius and Mamelodi West halls, Sebothoma Hall for Hammanskraal, and Transoranje for displaced people in Pretoria West.

“Communities that were affected, but did not require temporary shelter, were issued with relief support that included blankets, mattresses, warm meals and food parcels,” said Mabaso. flooding in #Mamelodi. #Pretoria. South Africa #flood #flooding #floods #FlashFlood #heavyrain #HeavyRains #tormenta #thunderstorm #rainfall #alluvione #lluvias #lluvia #chuvas #aluvión pic.twitter.com/fXfqBXYnOJ — NEWS/INCIDENTS (@Brave_spirit81) February 5, 2022 At the temporary shelters, people are also receiving social and primary health care. The City is assessing the extent of the damage caused by the flooding, and cleaning up debris. Mabaso said they identified flooding hotspots during the heavy rains, among them Block KK informal settlement, parts of Refentse (Stinkwater) as well as Suurman, Sekampaneng and Majakaneng.