Mother arrested for allegedly murdering her baby in bathroom

A LIMPOPO mother has been arrested for allegedly killing her newborn infant in a bathroom of a shopping centre in Malamulele near Thohoyandou in the Vhembe District on Monday, police said. In a statement police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 30-year-old mother, who can’t be named until she appears in court, allegedly committed the deed after she had given birth by herself in the bathroom.

“The suspect reportedly arrived at Kunjani Clinic in the morning accompanied by her mother. It is alleged she went to the clinic to consult and find out why her tummy was growing big. This after she allegedly denied she was expecting. “While waiting for consultation, she allegedly indicated to her mother she wanted to go to the bathroom at the adjacent Masingita Mall. The suspect then reportedly gave birth to a baby girl on her own and started brutally assaulting her.” Mojapelo added the baby’s cries alerted the cleaners who immediately rushed to the bathroom and discovered the gruesome incident.

“The police were notified and rushed to the scene. Both the suspect and her badly injured baby were taken to the local hospital but the latter was transferred to Mankweng hospital where she lost her life.” He said the woman was later discharged from the hospital and was immediately arrested on a charge of attempted murder. The charge has since been changed to murder after the police leant about the passing of the baby in hospital.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident. She said: “Nothing can justify what the suspect is alleged to have done.” The suspect will appear in Malamulele Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage. Police investigations are continuing. This is a second similar report in the province in a month.