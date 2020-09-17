Mother mourns beautiful daughter stabbed to death by jealous ex-boyfriend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - A grieving Hammanskraal mother wants the harshest sentence for her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, who has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her to death. Brenda Radebe said she was struggling to accept the death of Thato, 21. The mother claimed her daughter had left the boyfriend, who she alleged was a bad influence. According to her, David Setshoa, 30, bought a big knife and went around telling people that he would use it to kill her because she had ended their relationship. Her daughter died last Thursday evening after being stabbed. The mother said: “My daughter had turned her life around, and she was so clean and beautiful. She was looking after her health and pursuing her dream of becoming a poet.

“What happened to her is very painful. After she was stabbed, at about 7pm, her words to the people who were there were that they must go fetch her mother. When I arrived she was already dead.”

Setshoa briefly appeared at Moretele Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder. Radebe said he deserved to be put in prison for life because he terrorised her daughter in the weeks leading up to her death.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela passed on provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela’s words, that arresting a suspect of gender-based violence (GBV) was something to celebrate.

He said Mawela had commended the investigating team, as police continued to prioritise the investigation of crimes against women, children and vulnerable persons.

“Detectives from Temba Police Station made a breakthrough in the murder, after the suspect allegedly fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a knife.

“The investigation led the team to the suspect’s hideout in Leboneng, where he was arrested,” said Makhubela.