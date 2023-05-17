Mourners call for Mamelodi’s HM Pitje stadium to be named after Alex ‘Goldfingers’ Shakoane

Pretoria - Almost every speaker at the funeral service of Mamelodi Sundowns former spokesperson Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane made deafening calls for the HM Pitje stadium in Mamelodi to be named after the late official. Shakoane was buried on Tuesday at the Garsfontein cemetery after a service at the Mamelodi International Assemblies of God Church in Pretoria yesterday. He died on Sunday after battling a stroke he sustained in December last year.

Mourners, who included Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, CAF president Patrice Motsepe, other high profile people, family and friends, filled the church. The Pretoria club fans, clad in Sundowns gear, also came in their droves in full voice to bid farewell to the man they called their “unifier”. CAF president Patrice Motsepe pays tribune to Alex Shakoane. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) First to make the call for the stadium to be named after Goldfingers was the chairperson of Sundowns supporters, Lesego Mabena. The stadium, a former home of Sundowns, was demolished and will be rebuilt as a multi-purpose sporting facility.

“We owe everything to Bra Alex. He created this platform for us. Today the club has 15 supporters’ structures because of him. We have supporters across the country because of him. “We also have branches in Swaziland, Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia because of him. He was the link between the supporters and management. “We are asking; I’m glad the premier is here … can we please consider renaming HM Pitje Stadium after Alex Shakoane?” Mabena asked.

Others who made the call were Shakoene’s three children who were on stage together. Representing them was the youngest, Lehlogonolo, who narrated what he and his father used to get up to. He also asked the team’s players to win the CAF Champions League for his father. Shakoane’s grandson, Tshimollo Shakoane, described how he would compete with his grandfather as to who would be more famous between the two.

“One day afterwards my grandfather said we should go to the mall because I was convinced I was more famous than him, but to my surprise everybody greeted him as we got into the mall. That’s when I conceded that he was more famous,” Tshimollo said. Lesufi responded positively to the call for the renaming of the stadium, saying he would take the challenge head on when he gave a tribute from the government at the service. “I’ve been challenged by the family on the issue of HM Pitje … those that know me know that I don’t talk, I do!” Lesufi said, hinting that the call would be considered, which got cheers from mourners.

Lesufi gave words of courage to Shakoane’s family, saying it was an unusual meeting under the banner of Sundowns without Shakoane. “We are battling to contain our tears … to meet in this fashion under the banner of Mamelodi Sundowns without him is not normal. “Alex Shakoane was everything Mamelodi Sundowns was. The Goldfingers was Mamelodi Sundowns and Mamelodi Sundowns was the Goldfingers. A win to him was compulsory, a loss was unthinkable and a draw was a failed mission. Let’s collectively comfort the Shakoane family and console Mamelodi Sundowns,” Lesufi said.

Closing the tributes was Motsepe, with words of encouragement for the family “Our hearts are bleeding! To the Shakoane family, we must hold hands and show each other the love that we have been showing to each other with him alive. He showed all of us love. “When we are done here today all of us will go. The Shakoane family will remain but they must never feel like they are on their own. Be reassured that we are here with you always. Not only today, but all the other coming years we will be with you,” Motsepe said. Sundowns president and son of Patrice, Tlhophe Motsepe, earlier read out a message of support from Fifa president Gianni Infantino, while goalkeeper Dennis Onyango gave a tribute representing the Sundowns players.