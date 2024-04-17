Mrs Bold SA finalist Dezry Kay Reddy is all about empowerment

In a world where superficial beauty standards and fleeting trends are the norm, Dezry Kay Reddy, 32, stands out for her strength, resilience, and purpose. A Mrs Bold South Africa 2024 finalist, she said she is more than just a beauty queen; she is a passionate advocate for change.

She attended Nkgoso Primary School in Zebediela and later Sebitja Senior Secondary School before starting her distant learning tertiary studies with Intec College for a television production theory course. Her desire to empower and inspire women and children is the driving force behind her work. Reddy, also a musician, songwriter and vocalist of note, said her journey towards empowerment and community betterment began long before she entered the pageant world.

“For three years, I served as a Love to Live ambassador and dedicated my time and energy to making a positive impact on the lives of others,” she said. She has played a significant role in the annual Love to Live event in Pietermaritzburg, KZN. The event, which includes stage performances and fundraising activities, aims to raise awareness and support for critical community issues.

Her association with this organisation has been a source of pride and fulfilment for her, she said, as she continues to work towards creating a more inclusive and compassionate society. She said her impact extends far beyond her work with Love to Live.

As a Yobuningi brand ambassador in Gauteng, she is a strong advocate for women's empowerment and entrepreneurship. Her involvement in Business-to-Business networking events reflects her commitment to creating opportunities for growth and development, not just for herself but for others as well. Reddy said she aims to inspire girls and women from disadvantaged backgrounds to persevere and embrace the promise of a brighter future.

Her recent appointment as an ambassador for Warriors With a Purpose organisation further underscores her dedication to serving others. Through charity and community work, including initiatives such as a Pads Drive against period stigma in schools and collecting donations for the Oncology Easter Drive, she has continued to make a tangible difference in the lives of those around her. The Mrs Bold South Africa finalist said she embodies the pageant's core values of strength, resilience and purpose.