Musa Manuel Baloyi also known as Fakaza Diema departs Univen FM radio

Pretoria - Univen FM radio has announced the departure of highly-rated Musa Manuel Baloyi, also known as Fakaza Diema, after seven years.

Baloyi had been the University Venda radio station's music compiler and content producer.

"I have received an opportunity I cannot refuse," Baloyi said. "A leading media training institution has offered me a radio production scholarship."

Baloyi joined the Thohoyandou, Limpopo-based community station in 2011 after acquiring his radio broadcast certificate.

"I continued with my studies part-time. I was studying digital radio production.

"I registered as part-time student doing It while working as volunteer at Univen FM.

"I then joined Univen FM as a producer of various programmes for 12 months. I was later promoted to the position of assistant programmes manager and marketing ifficer at the station for a period of two years.

"In 2014, I became a music compiler and content producer at the station."

In 2018, Baloyi joined Mr A Computer as volunteer on weekends. "I volunteered as sales person and store technician for six months.

"A year later, I moved on to Incredible Connection as sales representative casual worker, then Hi-Fi Cooperation, where I worked for three months before getting back to radio full-time as a volunteer.

"At the same time, I did my last certificates in IT (Microsoft Certified Professional)."

He spent the whole of 2020 soley focussing on radio, establishing himself as one of the brightest stars in the trade. He also started his entertainment company, Fakaza Diema.

"I believe in education. I didn't allow my high school result to stop me from pursuing further. My Grade 12 result were not good. I tried upgrading, but couldn’t. But I didn't allow it to stand my way of studying further."

Baloyi thanked his former colleagues, friends, artists, music promoters, producers, pastor, church, family and "supportive beautiful girlfriend".

Pretoria News