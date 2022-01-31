Music producer, engineer, DJ, recording artist Kay9ine back with a bang

Pretoria - Music producer, engineer, DJ and recording artist Kay9ine has started 2022 with a bang by releasing a brand new track. The song is more of a starter before he drops his highly anticipated second album, Colours of Music.

Asked what people can expect from the new single and album, Kay9ine – real name Kagiso Mokgatle – said he had worked on many important projects throughout his career. “When I start a project, it’s very important for me to be clear about the goals from the beginning and then create a plan with milestones. This is what should be expected from the new track and album. “The project I’m working on right now is the release of my album. Date of release will be announced very soon.

“The second project that is very close to my heart is the DJ academy. I have been preparing and planning it for quite some time. It will be the biggest thing I have ever done.” While sticking to the Afro house/tech genre, he promised his followers a sound with a more spiritual touch. Ancestral sound was missing from the industry, he said. “As someone who is guided by and connected to the ancestors, I think the world needs to hear the African sound.” For the new track Faki'volume, he collaborated with Aca Soul, with whom he worked on his previous track, Abaphansi. “Originally we were going to add vocals to the song, but then we came up with another idea. You know, as ‘talents’ you always get ideas, and the good one usually wins the song.”

The song is about trying harder at everything you do. “We have all been through struggles, and along the way we get demotivated and lose focus. The song is to remind people that you need to be at your highest frequency (Faki’volume) to perform better.” The song was released on all digital music platforms yesterday, and there will be visuals to go with it, with the launch set for the “home” of Kay9ine, So Café. Kay9ine is synonymous with dance hits. His first album, titled Musically Gifted, was released under the House Afrika label. Born and raised in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1 in Pretoria, the last-born of four siblings knew from a young age that he had a strong pull towards music. His brother Kenny, who was a DJ, kept him close to music.