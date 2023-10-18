National Press Club, Unisa collaborate for the Percy Qoboza Memorial Lecture

Pretoria - On October 19, 46 years ago, the apartheid government silenced black consciousness organisations, publications and independent voices critical to the state, known to this day as Black Wednesday. The banishment included the arrest of activists and The World newspaper editor Percy Qoboza, who was a glaring critic of the National Party apartheid state at the time.

The National Press Club in collaboration with Unisa, in commemoration of Black Wednesday, will tomorrow host the 13th annual Percy Qoboza Memorial Lecture, marking the journey of media freedom in the country. Under the theme Ethical Journalism vs Survival of Journalism, this year, the lecture will be delivered by veteran journalist Sandile Memela. Sandile Memela is scheduled to deliver the Percy Qoboza Memorial Lecture this Thursday at Unisa. Memela, having worked under Qoboza, is also a novelist, a cultural critic and a public servant.

Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, National Press Club general manager Mosidi Mokgele said the public could expect an “electrifying delivery” of the annual lecture by the revered writer and renowned Memela. She said the Percy Qoboza Memorial Lecture was in its 13th year, and annually, the organisers would engage a different speaker to deliver the lecture. “Over and above Sandile Memela’s credentials, which includes his journalism background, he has also worked under Percy Qoboza back then,” she said.

Weighing in on the topic following the lecture will be journalists Karyn Maughan, Aldrin Sampear, Caxton Local Media group editor Irma Green, and Unisa’s Professor Rofhiwa Mukhudwana, who will form part of the panel. Mokgele added: “We have a panel that is equally capable and ready to not only respond on the theme of this year’s lecture but to also engage on critical issues that affect them, so that it never happens again! ‘’We do this to remind society of the role journalists like Percy Qoboza played in exposing the Apartheid regime and eventually bring change to a new constitutional democracy which guarantees freedom of expression. Annually, we are able to tackle industry-related topics while remembering how far we have come.“

Tackling challenges journalists have faced in recent years, she said journalism was threatened by shrinking newsrooms, which have shown to affect quality of output. “The emergence of social media has, in some instances, led to journalists also being subjected to bullying when handling certain cases. Like any business in the digital age, media houses have to evolve and meet the growing digital needs while also adhering to the ethical standards of journalism. Training and up-skilling, is another opportune area that will equip journalists with the opportunity to remain relevant in this digital age. “While journalists are always expected to cover and highlight societal issues, they don’t get the same opportunity to reflect on their day to day challenges, in as far as their profession is concerned, and platforms like the Black Wednesday events, they are able to engage robustly on issues that affect them,” said Mokgele.

Mokgele also highlighted the importance of including young journalists in events such as the Percy Qoboza Memorial Lecture. “Our partnership with Unisa gives us access to the young minds that are still studying at Unisa and also other media departments of the Institutions of Higher Learning. “Our panel is also made up of young journalists who have been around the block and can relate to issues affecting your journalists. Our membership composition as the National Press Club is a balance also, between the young and old,” she said.