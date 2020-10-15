National Press Club, Unisa to host 10th annual Percy Qoboza Memorial Lecture

Pretoria - October 19 2020 marks the 43rd anniversary of Black Wednesday, a day which is used to commemorate the journey to Media Freedom in South Africa.

On this day in 1977, the apartheid regime silenced independent voices by banning numerous organisations, shutting down newspapers critical of the government and arresting activists and editors, including Percy Qoboza, editor of The World.

To reflect on the importance of this day, the National Press Club, in partnership with the University of South Africa (Unisa) and the Qoboza family will host the 10th annual Percy Qoboza Memorial Lecture on Monday.

The lecture will be delivered by seasoned journalist, writer, journalism teacher and SA Press Ombudsman, Pippa Green, under the topic ‘Why journalism matters. The challenges have changed but has its core purpose? ‘

Green was appointed Press Ombudsman in 2019. During her extensive career, she has been deputy editor of the Sunday Independent and the Pretoria News, political editor and head of Radio News at the SABC, and a professor of Journalism at Pretoria University.