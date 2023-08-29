Pretoria - The country’s nature lovers will yet again be treated to free entry into about 21 SA National Parks (SANParks). Throwing a spanner in the works this year, the free entry week to most national parks has been extended to nine days to include two weekends for the first time in 18 years.

Under the theme, ‘Know Your National Parks’, according to SANParks, this year’s free entry will take place from September 16 to 24. However, this excludes free access to accommodation facilities and other tourist activities. Announcing the free entry week celebration, SANParks CEO Hapiloe Sello, said since its inception in 2006; National Parks Week has seen an influx of over 691 418 day visitors in all participating parks.

She said the idea of a national parks focus week was a world-wide campaign, and was to encourage those that are in local communities. “The week was established in a bid to cultivate a sense of pride in South Africa’s natural, cultural and historical heritage, protected by the national parks system. It is also in line with the SANParks vision statement of ‘A Sustainable National Park System Connecting Society,’’ she said. She added that the week grants free access to most of the 21 national parks for day visitors.

“It should be noted that free access to parks does not include free access to accommodation facilities and other tourist activities. Some of the parks will be extending the week to include the 2 weekends.” Sello emphasised that South Africans should take advantage of the week as it offered education and awareness of conservation issues. “It’s important for South Africans to visit and know the importance of national parks. They act as spaces to practice sustainable conservation, as spaces that preserve and celebrate our culture and heritage, and we now see national parks playing the critical role of empowering communities living adjacent to parks through job creation and we continue to explore ways of creating business opportunities particularly for small business owners.

“This initiative aims to give the public an understanding of the role that SANParks plays as custodian of the country’s natural heritage. If we are to create a sense of ownership of the natural heritage of South Africa in all South Africans, then all South Africans must be able to have access to such. “Visit a national park this year for free during SA National Parks Week, to see what it has to offer and do your part by getting to know your national parks, celebrate your rich heritage offering and experience first-hand the iconic beauty and plethora of natural flora and fauna,” concluded Sello. Some of the most notable parks include, Addo Elephant National Park, Agulhas National Park, Augrabies Falls National Park, Bontebok National Park, Camdeboo National Park, Garden Route National Park, Golden Gate Highlands National Park, Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, Kruger National Park, Mapungubwe National Park, Mokala National Park among others.