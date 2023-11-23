Naughty-SA juggles construction, politics and music

Naughty-SA seems to be the epitome of hard work, having to juggle his 9am to 5pm construction job with his love for music and politics. Putting food on the table does not deter him from his passion for politics, and most especially, his love for creating music.

Real name Norman Tsikani Mashale, he says he is able to shuffle his three tasks with a week-long plan. “So, from Monday to Thursday I do construction work, and from Thursday to Sunday I do my music... the politics follow only if there are meetings, rallies and conferences. Nothing disturbs my schedule because it is well planned,” he told Pretoria News. Asked if he was not straining himself, Mashale said he grew up loving politics and frequented rallies; his construction job put food on the table, while music was his hobby.

The amapiano and deep house muso, contracted to Mamela Studio and Entertainment, is dropping a new single titled Tana Lah. A new single taken from the upcoming EP due to be released this December. The Phalaborwa-born DJ recently moved to Pretoria to be “closer to his creation of music”.

“I grew up loving music such, and whenever I watched artists on TV I would picture myself performing, and that's where I started. Back then I did back-up singing for my aunt, because I I loved the microphone. “Whenever I write songs, I write about what is happening in my life. The first single Mnandi is about what I'm enjoying, and on the second one I'm calling those that I love to come closer, hence the title Tana Lah, which simply means come here,” he said. Mashale is on a radio tour promoting his new offering a nd conducting interviews on various radio stations.

He says he is lucky to have a family that understands his calling “because I come from a music family”. Mashale started his music career in 2007 as a backing vocalist for his aunt Lilian Sibanda. He says later started his own thing as a disco artist.

Like all artists he's journey in music was full of diversity because every time he went to the studio, he would follow his heart. In 2012, he produced his younger brother DJ Mamela’s music, followed by his own albums in 2016. The multi-talented artist also gives back to the community by featuring upcoming DJs and mentoring them so they can be better at their craft. Mashale also writes all his songs.