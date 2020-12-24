Nelson Mandela's great grandson brings Christmas joy to disadvantaged Atteridgeville family

Pretoria - Children from a disadvantaged Atteridgeville family will have a decent Christmas Day all thanks to Nelson Mandela's great grandson Mayibuye Mandela. A father of four children, Ray Hanning, wrote a message to Mandela, asking for assistance with his children after the pandemic severely affected his finances. He wrote that he was very worried for his children when one of them asked if they would have Christmas this year because things have been tough. The father of four children aged between seven and 17, wrote to Mandela because 2020 had been so tough on him it was a struggle to buy his children food and clothes were not even on his mind. Mandela, who bought clothes and Christmas presents for the children, received financial assistance from the Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who made a cash contribution to assist Mandela.

Mandela said as soon as he informed Mkhwebane she made her contribution from her own pocket because she was touched by the father's story.

He said he always knew her to be a person of the people and was not surprised to see her make an effort to ensure that the children enjoyed Christmas like their friends, because she has a good heart.

Mandela said: "For me to be able to do something like this I am happy and humbled because the man also humbled himself and asked for help.

"It makes my heart happy to be able to have a helping hand in making sure some children will enjoy Christmas. I believe every child deserves that.

"For as long as I can remember I have always had a good Christmas and I think every child should also have a good Christmas irrespective of who they are or where they come from."

Mandela said this project has inspired him to carry forward and assist other children in January who come back to school.

He thanked Centurion based charity organisation, Angel of Hope, for helping with transporting the family to the shops.

Pretoria News