New chapter to reintroduce ward committees in Tshwane

The official opening of the ward committee operations centre in the City of Tshwane on Wednesday heralded a new chapter for the municipality to reintroduce ward committees that have been inactive for 10 years. In 2014 the High Court in Pretoria nullified Tshwane ward committee elections that took place in 2012 after a court challenge by the DA questioning the constitutionality of the elections on the grounds that they excluded the participation of public members.

The City’s process for correcting the unconstitutionality of the by-law have been delayed on several occasions. On Wednesday, the speaker of council, Mncedi Ndzwanana, and Section 79 chairperson for the electoral committee Dana Wannenburg officially launched the commencement of the nomination phase of ward committees at Tshwane House. The event coincided with the opening of the ward committee operations centre.

Ndzwanana used the occasion to mobilise residents into taking part in the nomination process. He said: “I call upon all residents and stakeholders to unite and forward the names of their preferred candidates that they believe will put them first and their service delivery interests at heart. Nominations can be made by any registered voter within the ward, and they need to demonstrate vested interest in the affairs of the ward in which he/she lives to be elected as a ward committee member.” The nomination process is scheduled to start on Thursday until April 23 and residents can propose names of people they wish to represent their interest in their respective wards.

Speaker of council Mncedi Ndzwanana and Section 79 chairperson for the electoral committee Dana Wannenburg officially open the ward committee operations centre. Picture: Supplied Ndzwanana said the latest developments were in full compliance with the City ward committee by-law and Tshwane. “Nomination forms can be accessed and submitted both online on the City of Tshwane official website (www.tshwane.gov.za) or in person at the City of Tshwane regional offices or drop-off centres,” he said. Former council speaker Dr Murunwa Makwarela promised that the process for nominating and electing ward committees would start in 2023, but that never materialised.