New Marabastad multimillion-rand housing units have electrical, plumbing defects

Pretoria - The multimillion-rand housing units in Marabastad, built by the government and completed more than a year ago, have electrical faults and plumbing problems. At least 1 200 mixed housing units were built to accommodate low-income earners, and the majority of them had since moved into new residences.

However, barely a year into their new homes, residents have been exposed to poor workmanship shown by faulty installations of electricity and plumbing. The defects in the infrastructure were discovered by MMC for Human Settlements Ofentse Madzebatela during his recent oversight visit to a project known as the Marabastad Townlands social housing project. Madzebatela was accompanied by officials from Housing Company Tshwane (HCT), a social housing entity of the municipality.

He said: “There were, however, some teething challenges, such as plumbing and electrical faults that we identified and will soon be resolved.” He said a prominent challenge was to ensure that “we resolve the HCT cash flow challenges that have affected the construction of the remaining phases”. “It is important that all phases of this project are completed without any major delays. Therefore, we will work to ensure that construction resumes soon. Our multiparty coalition government is committed to supporting all qualifying residents to access affordable housing opportunities.”

The project was hailed as one of the country’s biggest social housing ventures and consisted of 1 200 mixed units. As part of Phase 1, a total of 211 tenants have been allocated units and have already moved in. Another approved group of 21 tenants will move in by the end of this month, totalling 232 tenants so far.

The housing project was for low-income earners in Pretoria, who would be able to have homes closer to economic opportunities and also have easier access to places of employment, transport routes, shopping malls and sports facilities. It was previously said that the reduction of the travel time to work will greatly benefit workers, who spend 70% of their income on transport, according to a World Bank study. Initially, the social housing project was envisaged to be completed in September 2019, but this deadline was missed.