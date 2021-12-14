New Pretoria North online radio station all about inspiring listeners

Betty Moleya Pretoria - Radio presenter Bongani Mthomboti, popularly known as Bobo DaBeat, has taken advantage of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technology to start an online radio station.

The Ikwekwezi FM presenter launched Good Life Radio last month, and within two weeks of being on air it had gained 45 000 listeners. The station aims to open up the industry for inspiring upcoming radio presenters and producers. Mthomboti said he drew inspiration to establish the station from his love and passion for radio, and with his associates took advantage of the opportunities brought to him by the 4IR. “The idea was born in 2020, when we started doing our research and raising funds for proper equipment,“ he said.

The station was launched in Montana, Pretoria North, and is based next to the Kolonnade Shopping Centre. “We have five professional board members, an executive group chief executive (me), a chief operations officer and the chief financial officer,“ Mthomboti said. “We also have senior management, being the station manager, programme manager, public relation manager, marketing manager and the digital manager.”

He said he had noticed a gap in the market to create opportunities for the next generation. National radio stations could not absorb everyone, Mthomboti said, and his target market included graduates from media studies and generally talented youth wanting to pursue a career in the broadcasting industry. The station has 18 presenters employed on a volunteer basis, but hopes to start generating an income soon in order to afford paying salaries.

The station has three-hour slots, from 6am until midnight, and after that it streams music content. “Our content is basically more about nation-building, through educational programmes such as finance, technology, business, religion, culture and African beliefs. We also carry youth talks to inspire our youth,“ said Mthomboti. He said the station sought to provide inspirational content, as suggested by its slogan, “Our Talk – Your Inspiration”.