New website to tackle rising youth unemployment crisis

AFRICA stands as one of the richest continents globally, not just in terms of natural resources but also in its vibrant youth population - a powerful asset often overlooked. While industrialised economies grapple with shrinking youth demographics, Africa holds the promise of harnessing its youthful energy, creativity, and talent to drive economic growth. However, the stark reality is different. In South Africa alone, youth unemployment has surged to a staggering 59.4%.

Recognising the urgency of this growing crisis, the University of Pretoria’s Centre for the Future of Work has taken a stance in positioning itself as a key player in shaping the current and future landscape of employment. Today, the centre for the Future of Work proudly announces the launch of its online facing strategic initiative aimed at fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders, including the private sector, public sector, civil society, academic institutions, students, and society at large. At the heart of the Centre for the Future of Work's mission is a commitment to conducting cutting-edge research on the future of work, decoding global trends, and translating insights into actionable strategies. Central to this endeavor is forging partnerships with stakeholders dedicated to addressing pressing societal challenges, foremost among them, youth unemployment. “The website is innovative, informative, and visually appealing. It is a valuable resource to anyone passionate about the future of work and I would rate it a 10/10,” said UP student Tendamudzimu Mafadza. “The easy convenience and user-friendly interface of the Centre for the Future of Work website made my experience delightful.”