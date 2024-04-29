New website to tackle rising youth unemployment crisis

AFRICA stands as one of the richest continents globally, not just in terms of natural resources but also in its vibrant youth population - a powerful asset often overlooked.
While industrialised economies grapple with shrinking youth demographics, Africa holds the promise of harnessing its youthful energy, creativity, and talent to drive economic growth. However, the stark reality is different. In South Africa alone, youth unemployment has surged to a staggering 59.4%.
Recognising the urgency of this growing crisis, the University of Pretoria’s Centre for the Future of Work has taken a stance in positioning itself as a key player in shaping the current and future landscape of employment. Today, the centre for the Future of Work proudly announces the launch of its online facing strategic initiative aimed at fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders, including the private sector, public sector, civil society, academic institutions, students, and society at large.
At the heart of the Centre for the Future of Work's mission is a commitment to conducting cutting-edge research on the future of work, decoding global trends, and translating insights into actionable strategies. Central to this endeavor is forging partnerships with stakeholders dedicated to addressing pressing societal challenges, foremost among them, youth unemployment.
“The website is innovative, informative, and visually appealing. It is a valuable resource to anyone passionate about the future of work and I would rate it a 10/10,” said UP student Tendamudzimu Mafadza. “The easy convenience and user-friendly interface of the Centre for the Future of Work website made my experience delightful.”
The Centre for the Future of Work's newly unveiled online website serves as a nexus for engagement, facilitating dialogue and cooperation between the Centre and potential partners. With a vision to ensure that all Africans have access to the skills needed for meaningful participation in society through work, the centre underscores the critical role of accessible, socially, and economically relevant education in empowering youth.
Professor Wesley Rosslyn-Smith, Director of UP’s Centre for the Future of Work, emphasises the importance for universities to anticipate and integrate forward-looking learning pathways that equip students with the skills for meaningful employment. Work, he states, is not merely a means of sustenance but an integral aspect of human existence, enabling individuals to contribute to society and provide for themselves and their families.
As the Centre for the Future of Work launches its online website amid the backdrop of escalating youth unemployment, it signifies a pivotal moment in our collective commitment to shaping a brighter future for tomorrow's workforce. The centre calls upon universities, the private sector, and governments to join forces, spearheading innovative solutions and creating opportunities that empower our youth.