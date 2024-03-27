No water in Mabopane for three days

Taps in Mabopane Block B have been dry for over three days leaving residents fuming. Some residents said the water shortage affected schooling activities as children could not go to school.

City of Tshwane spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said they were aware of the water issues at Mabopane. “The metro is aware of water supply interruptions in Region 1 that have affected the residents of Mabopane for some time,” he said. Mashigo said the previously decommissioned 400 mm A/C pipe had been upgraded to boost pressure in the affected area.

Block B1, A, D, S and Morula View were affected as they were located in high-lying areas. Community member Maria Phako said the water interruptions have affected them badly because they have to bath, cook and prepare their children for school. Local resident Alfios Molapo, said water disruption was an ongoing in the north of Pretoria: “As residents we need to have a plan, because we can not always protest over water and electricity because I believe that the more we burn tyres and roads, the more we create potholes for the municipality which they won't be able to fix.”

Recently, Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said Rand Water had cautioned the metro that its water supply capacity had dropped below 30%. Brink urged the residents to use water sparingly. At a meeting between Rand Water and all Gauteng metros, a call was made to manage their exceedingly high water consumption.