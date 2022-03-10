’Non-payment’ for collection of medical waste sees services disrupted at Gauteng hospitals, clinics

Services have been disrupted across Gauteng healthcare facilities after medical waste service provider Buhle Waste stopped collecting waste allegedly because of non-payment by the provincial Department of Health. The waste company withheld its services a few weeks ago after the department failed to pay over R27 million for more than two years.

The company, which has been servicing the department for two years allegedly without pay, was contracted in 2015 and suspended its services from February 28. Dr Aslam Dasoo, convener of the Progressive Health Care Forum, a national advocacy group for the medical fraternity, said services in hospitals and clinics in Gauteng had been negatively affected due to uncollected medical waste. Speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, Dasoo said the blame could not be put at the feet of the company because they had been carrying the burden of the department for two years, and without action like many other companies they would go under.

He said: “The suspension of services by Buhle Waste has had disastrous results in the province’s health facilities. “The scale of unrecorded people dying because of no-service in health facilities is massive. “Collecting waste in hospitals and clinics is a basic and an essential service. Doctors and nurses have to work in an environment where there is rotting waste, used tissues overflowing, which affects mortuaries.

“The question is why has the company not been paid? The answer is that the department just does not have money to pay for the most basic of services. “If we were another country, people would have been arrested by now because this is an infringement of the basic human rights of people who are ill.” Dasoo said the advocacy group would gather doctors and other health workers tomorrow to picket outside Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg.

He alluded to a crisis within the provincial health department with the Department of Infrastructure pointing fingers at each other as to who should renovate Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, which was engulfed in flames last year. “The waste not being collected is not the only issue affecting the health department. We have had interns having to rely on their senior colleagues to buy them food because they have not been paid by the government,” Dasoo said. Another example Dasoo made was that of security guards who absconded at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital because of non-payment, resulting in 10 psychiatric patients running away.

“The staff at Chris Hani hospital have to donate some money to buy ingredients to bake bread for patients. “Our health system is shocking beyond belief, and it has been damaged by an uncaring government. They have reduced it to ruin.” Contacted by the Pretoria News yesterday, department spokesperson Kwara Kekana acknowledged receipt of questions sent and promised to respond by today.