Olievenhoutbosch woman in court for alleged murder, burying bodies

Pretoria - The woman who allegedly killed two of her boyfriends and her own son before burying their bodies in a shallow grave appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today. Pamela Solani, 42, allegedly connived with her current boyfriend, her tenant and her 17-year-old son to commit murders in a sequence since 2017 in Olievenhoutbosch. She appeared to face a charge of murder on her own without her underage son and the two other suspects who are said to be working on their statements as they did not correlate with events. The alleged crime shocked the country following a confession by the woman’s 17-year-old son who was struggling to keep it secret. The National Prosecuting Authority told the court that they were informed the woman also gave her own confession to the alleged crime.

The police have, however, exhumed some bones from the yard and will await forensic confirmation before declaring them to indeed be human bones.

A gallery of community members said they were upset that a young woman could be responsible for such a horrible crime that included taking the life of her oldest son.

The state told the court that the woman and her son should appear in court again on Tuesday August 11 to decide if they'll be applying for bail or not.

However, the community said they would not allow them back into their neighbourhood should the state grant them bail.

They said people who can kill other people and bury them in their own yard are very dangerous and did not deserve bail.

Pretoria News