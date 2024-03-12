Operation Shanela enforces authority of State in city streets

More than 300 suspects were arrested in Tshwane over the weekend for possession of stolen motor vehicles, firearm possession, and other offences during the multi-disciplinary provincial operation Shanela. The police recovered more than 50 unlicensed firearms and 180 rounds of ammunition.

The firearms were found across the province during integrated crime-combating operations that also included stop-and-searches and others through tip-offs from members of the community. Several law enforcement agencies participated in stamping the authority of the State in Soshanguve and Rietgat under the leadership of Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni. The team held roadblocks at main roads in ensuring that road users are safe and traffic rules are adhered to. It was in one of the roadblocks where two stolen vehicles and a firearm were recovered, and a BMW with engines tampered with, impounded.

In Atteridgeville, three undocumented foreign nationals were arrested after they were found with an unlicensed firearm and 11 rounds of ammunition. SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police received information about a tuck shop owner who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “On Saturday, police proceeded to the suspect's tuck shop; upon searching the premises they found an unlicensed firearm and more than 10 rounds of live ammunition,” he said.

He added that the three suspects were arrested. In Soshanguve, police recovered two unlicensed firearms from the house of the suspect, accused of registration of stolen and hijacked vehicles. “Police pounced on the house and found two unlicensed firearms, magazines, a large number of illegal vehicle registration documents, and fraudulent matric certificates. The search for the suspect is still on the run,” he said.

Several other firearms and ammunition were recovered in all the districts across the province. Masondo further said all the recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic analysis to determine whether they are linked to other crimes. Meanwhile, parallel operations were conducted in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Sedibeng and West Rand, where 780 suspects were arrested for crime that includes murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, car hijacking, house robbery and assault with intent to cause bodily harm,