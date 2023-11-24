Oscar Pistorius gets parole

Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole, but he will only be released from the Atteridgeville Prison on January 5. The parole board sat until lunchtime on Friday, hearing submissions from both Pistorius, correctional officers regarding his rehabilitation while in prison, as well as the mother of the late Reeva Steenkamp, June Steenkamp.

Correctional Services meanwhile confirmed the placement of Pistorius on parole, coupled with bail conditions. Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said while Pistorius will not wear an ankle bracelet to monitor his movements, as these are not used in South Africa, he will be monitored by a parole officer. This will include surprise visits to his home. Pistorius will return to his uncle Arnold Pistorius’ Waterkloof home, where he will be serving his sentence.

While June did not oppose Pistorius’ parole hearing, she said in a statement read out to the paroleboard that she did not believe his version that he thought the person in the toilet was a burglar. June Steenkamp did not attend the parole hearing but Rob Matthews, the father of murdered Leigh Matthews, read her statement to the media. Steemkamp said in the statement that she had forgiven Pistorius long ago, as she knew almost instantly that she would not be able to survive if she had to cling to her anger.

She said she also does not think anyone believed Pistorius’ version of events following the Valentine's Day 2013 killing of Reeva, that he thought the person in the toilet was a burglar. “My dearest child screamed for her life; loud enough for the neighbours to hear her. I do not know what gave rise to his choice to shoot through a closed door four times at somebody with hollow-point ammunition when I believe he knew it was Reeva.” She further said in her victim impact statement, that she does know that messages sent by Reeva, highlights huge anger issues.

“I do not know which rehabilitation programs were attended by Oscar while incarcerated, but I sincerely hope that his rehabilitation included psychotherapy to deal with his temper and abusive behavior towards women.” “I also hope that specialist criminologists were engaged to assist in compiling a psychological profile that would assist in determining his risk for recidivism.” “At this time, I am not convinced that Oscar has been rehabilitated,” she said.

June added: My dear Barry left this world utterly devastated by the thought that he had failed to protect his daughter and therefore in his role as father, as he perceived it.”

“The only hope he had left was that Oscar would find it in himself to eventually tell the full truth.” Barry died in September due to ill health. Nxumalo meanwhile said the decsion to place Pistorius on parole was taken by the parole board after they assessed his profile and other facts.