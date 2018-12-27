Oscar Pistorius has spent his second Christmas in jail after being convicted for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is doing fine in prison, and his sister Aimee returned from London to visit him for Christmas. This is according to his father Henke Pistorius, who told the Pretoria News that Aimee went to visit the former Paralympic champion at the weekend.

“I did not speak to Oscar, but his brother Carl had a good chat with him on the phone on Christmas Day. He was, however, in my thoughts the entire day and I dearly missed him. I am looking forward to having a good chat with him soon in the new year.”

He said that while prison rules did not allow for Oscar to receive gifts, he believed that Aimee’s visit was the best gift ever.

“He is in a better space since his incarceration and has established a prayer group in prison. He has a very good spiritual impact on problematic groups in prison. He is also establishing a garden, which he loves. He is doing fine,” Pistorius said.

This is Oscar’s second Christmas in jail since he was sentenced at the end of last year to 13 years’ imprisonment for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

His father said that while Oscar was doing well in prison, he should not be there. He would not elaborate on this, but said “this will be clarified in the new year”.

Oscar, who turned 32 in November, is incarcerated in the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre.

Messages of blessings have meanwhile poured in on the Support for Oscar group.

He is expected to be eligible for parole around 2023.

