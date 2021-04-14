Outstanding DNA sees case postponed of Atteridgeville man accused of child rape

Pretoria - The case against a 45-year-old man accused of raping two minor girls at a Pretoria hotel has been postponed due to outstanding DNA results. The man, whose identity cannot be revealed as he is related to one of the victims, appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday. The matter was stood down for two months as the State indicated it was still awaiting the outcome of the DNA results. The man is charged with two counts of rape as well as two counts of kidnapping. Of the incident, it was alleged the man took the two minors – aged 11 and 13 – from Lotus Gardens in Atteridgeville to a liquor outlet in Pretoria West, whereafter he proceeded to a local hotel.

He allegedly booked a room and raped both girls.

The children were eventually rescued after the youngest victim managed to escape and asked people in the hotel for help.

Hotel security went to the scene and the police were called in and subsequently arrested the suspect, who was still in the hotel room.

Shortly after his arrest the police also confirmed that the man had been out on parole after having served time for a previous rape case.

A video of people questioning the accused shortly after the incident also went viral on social media. They can be heard remarking about the blood on his clothes as he said he was only there to “enjoy himself”.

In the same video he admits that he had previously served time for rape, while they question him about why he did not stop even when he heard the girls screaming in pain.

During his initial appearance in court in November, the man indicated he would be pleading guilty to all charges, but also stated that he would be applying for bail with the assistance of Legal Aid.

He changed his tune during his following appearance in court on December 7, when he informed the court he was abandoning his bid for bail.

National Prosecuting Authority North Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana indicated that as things stood, the accused had abandoned his attempt to be granted bail, and no new bail application had been brought before the courts.

Mahanjana said the matter had only been postponed to June 15 to await the results.

Pretoria News