Pampering for mothers at SOS Children’s Village in Mamelodi east

Pretoria - While they do not wear capes or leap across tall buildings in a single bound, they display devotion to needy children in a way nothing short of heroic. These are the selfless caregivers, and house mother, at the SOS Children’s Village in Mamelodi east, who are known as unsung heroines not recognised for their contribution to society, leading to their own self-neglect. At the weekend, beauty brand Malia gave the 18 women at the home some much-needed relaxation with a pamper session. It was in a different setting as most donors visit to meet the children’s needs, often spending time with them while ignoring their caregivers. According to the founder of Malia, Lebo Ndlazi, the women sacrificed even their own families for the greater good of society, and cushioned and gave abandoned children a sense of home and love.

Ndlazi first noticed their unmatched devotion during a birthday celebration of one of Malia’s members at the SOS Children's Village in Mamelodi East in 2019.

There and then she decided to enquire about the women and found they were often overwhelmed by the endless demands, resulting in self-neglect.

"Our research revealed that caregivers need a multitude of interventions for stress relief and coping strategies, but self-care and pampering topped their list,” Ndlazi said.

She and her team gave the caregivers soothing foot and back rubs, and while they enjoyed a cocktail lunch they watched multiple videos of donors who made the campaign possible.

“Having done a successful outreach day for the children at the SOS Children's Village in Mamelodi in 2019, I realised how happy and well taken care of the kids were. I was well aware that this wouldn't be the case if they weren't receiving love, attention and support from those taking care of them,” Ndlazi said.

“This year, Malia decided that we wanted to go back to the organisation, but with a different angle. Too often, those who take care of orphans aren't recognised and given the appreciation they deserve.

“The initial plan was to simply gift the moms with our products but then we decided to also provide them with some much-needed pampering -- massages and foot treatments. Their daily acts of devotion are immaculate and often go unnoticed," said Ndlazi.

She said this wouldn't have been possible without the help of Malia Beauty's friends and family, and all the donors who purchased products that were donated directly to the house moms in the form of self-care packages.

She was overwhelmed at the response and overall assistance that they received.

Creating this experience took weeks to plan, tons of thought, as well as support and guidance by those who came on board as sponsors. Said Ndlazi: “I am truly grateful for all the help, and we look forward to another campaign soon.”

The caregivers were all smiles, and had one less thing to worry about than stiff necks and feet. Most said for them it was more than just a job. It was a calling that needed vast amounts of patience. They did admit that some children did give them a tough challenge, especially during their adolescent ages. But it was nothing they could not handle.

Each caregiver lives with seven to eight children in the house from different age groups.

In addition to the massages, the caregivers were gifted self-care hampers that included lotions, body washes, towels, slippers as well as a variety of other Malia Beauty products.

