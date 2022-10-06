Panyaza Lesufi set to be Gauteng premier despite DA wanting Solly Msimanga

Pretoria - Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi looks set to take over as premier despite the DA’s attempt to replace David Makhura with its candidate, Solly Msimanga. This is because the governing ANC has already clinched strong working ties with the EFF in the legislature and the metro councils.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ANC is expecting all 37 of its provincial legislature members to attend the special sitting today to elect Lesufi, the current education MEC, as the new premier. Makhura resigned on Tuesday weeks after the Gauteng ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) resolved to recall him. The new working agreement between the ANC and EFF is likely to bar some members of Julius Malema’s party from turning their back against Lesufi in favour of Msimanga. The EFF is the third largest political party in the legislature.

Msimanga confirmed that his party had nominated him to contest the position. The DA has 20 members, the EFF 11 and the IFP and ACDP each have one candidate. A confident Lesufi yesterday told the media that “he was humbled” that the ANC wanted to appoint him as a premier-candidate, but said the province was faced with more challenges, such as inadequate housing and poor service.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am humbled that my party has decided that I must be the candidate. I accept it with humility, an open mind and open hands,” he said. While his party expressed his support, Lesufi admitted that the ANC under his leadership had clinched working deals with a number of political parties in the City of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane following their takeover of the Joburg, with the massive support of the EFF and other political parties. “A lot of political parties have been engaged with us in talks to work together. We are open to talks with other parties,” Lesufi said.

Story continues below Advertisement

While the ANC did not disclose the parties, it indirectly confirmed involvement in talks with the EFF relating to a possible vote of no-confidence against Tania Campbell – the mayor of Ekurhuleni. The EFF and ANC combined constitute a majority in Ekurhuleni. ANC provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza said details of their agreement with the parties would be announced in due course, but most of them were black political parties. Nciza also took a swipe at the media following insinuations that certain members in the former cabinet of Makhura were likely to face the axe.

Some media organisations singled out MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo and Economic Development and Agriculture MEC Parks Tau as the possible casualties. A possible return of Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Nomantu Nkomo-­Ralehoko to the education department, as Lesufi’s replacement, had also been rumoured. In reply, Nciza said: “The premier-elect has yet to meet the ANC and alliance partners before any announcement of the provincial cabinet. It appears that the media had come to lobby for certain candidates.”

Lesufi is expected to name his cabinet after his likely election. Msimanga said if Lesufi was elected, Gauteng residents would be given another premier who would be unable to ensure open and transparent governance in this province. Msimanga said: “There is nothing new that Lesufi will bring to the residents of Gauteng as he has been part of Makhura’s cabinet that failed to fulfil all the service promises to our residents. “If failures by MEC Lesufi are anything to go by, nothing much will change for the residents of Gauteng. They will continue to endure poor basic service from a government that is only concerned with enriching themselves,” Msimanga said.