Passion for justice drives Motor Industry Staff Association’s Tiekie Mocke

A passion for justice and equality has always been the motivating factor driving the calling of Tiekie Mocke, Manager of the Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) Legal Department, to serve people. In May of this year, Mocke celebrated 14 years in this dynamic department of the trade union, known as “Simply the Best” in the retail motor industry in which Misa represents 65 000 members.

“The department grew from six employees to a team of 20 today all sharing the same vision, to build relationships in our industry to benefit our members and ultimately save jobs. The retail motor industry is big, but it can become a small industry. My moto is never burn your bridges, because if you do, the damage is done,” says Mocke. She has been around the block. Growing up Mocke wanted to become a pastor. She used to play church with her siblings and prayed for them. After finishing matric at the age of 17, she attended Bible School and worked as a youth worker in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga and in Floridapark, Johannesburg for six years. This opportunity gave her a great understanding about people.

On the day that she was about to depart for annual leave, she was called in and informed that she did not have to return as her position was declared redundant. “I know how it feels to be treated unfairly. No process, no nothing.” Mocke then joined the flying squad of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Brixton and worked her way up to second in charge of the 10111 command centre. “I learned all I needed to know about the application of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, but my salary was very bad.”

After six years in the SAPS, a position for an Administrative Clerk in Mimed (then the Motor Industry Medical Aid) came along. Mocke had to learn everything there is to know about the rules of the Fund and the application thereof. Another six years went by before Mocke took up a position as an Inspector at Motor Industry Bargaining Council learning the Main Collective Agreement; Administrative Agreement and other legislation regulating and the ins and outs of the industry. After a few years as Designated Agent, Mocke was promoted to the position of Team Leader. She was approached by Misa for a position as a Recruitment and Liaison Officer, and decided to take the challenge. “I am dynamic and I wanted to grow. I saw the position as a stepping stone, because I was aiming for the union’s Legal Department.”

Just two months later, her dream came true. On 10 May 2010 Mocke was appointed as one of Misa’s Labour Relations Officers representing members during hearings; retrenchments and other internal labour disputes. She decided to do a certificate in Labour Law at the University of Johannesburg, completing it in 2012 as the best student of the year. This motivated Mocke to complete her Extracurricular Postgraduate Diploma in Law (cum laude). After she was appointed as Misa’s National Labour Advisor in 2015, she started her LLB-degree through Unisa. The rest is history. Thanks to the phenomenal growth of the Union, the Legal Department, under Mocke’s hand, grew from six employees to a team of 20, fondly referred to as “simply the best” in the industry.

Looking back, Mocke has three cases she considers the highlights of her career. “There was a case in the Western Cape where a member got dismissed for fraud. I took his case on merit and he was reinstated. “Another was a constructive dismissal case in the Free State. The employer verbally abused our member. He even threatened her that if she continued with her disciplinary hearing, he would bury her naked. The result was a six month settlement agreement in her favour, concluded in Labour Court.

“There was also a case where a young rep was offered a position as Sales Representative at a dealership in Pretoria because the Employer were impressed with her. After three weeks on the job, she was dismissed for poor work performance. She was awarded six months compensation.” For Mocke justice and fairness motivates her. She can’t stand unfairness, cherry picking, entitlement or arrogance. “My advice to any member is to protect your job. Don’t get involved in tit for tat arguments. Always follow internal processes and don’t act in haste. Remember that help is just a phone call away.”