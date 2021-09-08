Pay traffic fines or you can’t renew your driving licence

Pretoria - Motorists with unpaid traffic infringement notices and warrants of arrest will not be able to make appointments to renew their driving licences. Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo said there were thousands of such motorists being kicked out of the system.

The MEC said these motorists would have to make payments or arrangements before they could proceed with the licence renewals. Mamabolo reminded motorists that the new measures implemented to aid motorists renew expired licences did not mean traffic offences and warrants of arrest were written off. He said that motorists being unable to secure a spot to renew their licences was not a result of system challenges, but due to outstanding fines and warrants of arrest.

In an interview with the Pretoria News, the MEC said there were many people with unpaid traffic fines, as well as warrants of arrest. “Police are to arrest them so that they can pay their fines. “If you are not respecting traffic laws and you do not pay them, the system will treat you like a delinquent in terms of the law. So you have to pay.

“That is why you have about 130 000 people that are unable to renew their licences. We are asking people, as part of the rule of law in this country, please pay the fines because it is important to do so,” he said. Mamabolo said people who tried to get a slot using the system and failed should check if they did not have traffic fines. “You may have also committed a traffic offence, but the notice has not reached you," he said.