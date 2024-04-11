Percy Sleash SA, Jay Spitter riding crest of wave with new single

Radio and entertainment industry personality Percy Sleash SA is back with a catchy new single titled Livhutsa Bhee, featuring Jay Spitter. It is his second release under DJ Edit SA Music, and independent label founded by Kennedy Mudzuli, editor of Independent Media’s Pretoria News.

The single drops on Friday and is distributed by Virgin Music Group South Africa. It was produced by Yannick Lumbala, known as Mr Producer. Explaining the process of making the song, Percy Sleash SA said it was easy because the beat was pre-done. “I recorded my lines and then sent it to Jay Spitter in Mbombela. Funny enough, both of us and the producer were not happy with the initial final product, but after work on it, we all agreed that we have done a marvellous job.

“We are very proud of the song and have no doubt that we are putting out one of the best songs of this season.” He said it is a unique love song which most people will relate to. “We have come up with something completely new, nostalgic and fresh,” he said. Percy Sleash SA is a seasoned radio presenter, entertainment personality and podcaster.

He was born Isaac Percy Mabasa and adopted his nickname Percy Sleash SA from American music legend Percy Sledge. He worked for Sefako Makgatho University FM (SMU FM) until his contract came to and end in in 2021. He then launched Culture Spotlight Podcast, and has had stints with Ga-Rankuwa FM, Pheli FM and Commuter FM. Mabasa is currently riding the crest of the wave with his latest initiative, Run Flat Shoes.

Jay Spitter was born Njabulo Hlatshwayo and is a singer, rapper and music producer. He earned his name "Bhuda Makamo" when he was performing in one of the biggest events in Swaziland. On the day, he forgot a comb on his afro before his performance, and that led to his well-known nickname “Bhuda Makamo”. His late father had an afro too, so with his hair he is honouring his father.

That little mishap ended up becoming a trend because kids were doing it and people started recognizing him as "Bhuda Makamo". He was then advised by his peers to do a song titled Bhuda Makamo, which became unique and an official way to brand himself as an artist. Music has always been his passion. He started singing in a church choir when he was only 8 years old, and when he grew up he became the choir conductor.