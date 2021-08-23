Phumla Music gives credit to father for her music prowess

Phumla Music, real name Angel Phumla Nkomo, gives credit to her father for her music prowess. The songwriter and performing artist from Barberton, in Mpumalanga, said her late father discovered that she could sing when she was 5 years old.

She later joined cultural groups and church choirs, and was hand-picked by gospel artists such as Sechaba and Luvhuwo Matumba, as a backing singer. Phumla is a media studies graduate from University of Limpopo. Through a workshop of music creatives, she won R50 000 worth of studio equipment and later performed in Tanzania and Namibia.

She glows when speaking of her latest single, Sikhanyisele. In it, she featured fellow Mpumalanga musician Passion Master, real name Vusi Mazibuko, who she had known for more than a decade. “In 2018, his manager called me for a collaboration with Passion Master. Nothing could be done at the time because the plan for that entire year had already been drawn up.

“We later met at an event, and he asked me to perform with him so that he could see what I was made of. I immediately fell in love with his energy and passion. “After several other meetings, we finally made the track Sikhanyisele; we were both in the darkest place and depressed at the time. “We did this song to ask God to light up our ways, hoping that everyone going through a tough time would listen to it and feel better about their situation.”

Phumla Music said the track came from the heart, and she really poured her heart out on it. “Through the song, we got to learn so much about each other and our downfalls. We hope it does the same for people who are going through difficulties.” Looking back, she said her musical journey had not been smooth.

“I have fallen and got up, only to fall yet again. “I have been depressed, and every year I would want to give up, but music is the only thing I love and enjoy. Music has given me so much joy and I hope for better days where everyone will play our music. “I also want to travel the world to share this masterpiece with everyone.”

ESwatini-born Passion Master is known for the sound he describes as tribal soul with a zest of isicathamiya and afro pop. His love for music started in 2004 when he was a student at Tshwane University of Technology in Mbombela. He introduced himself to the industry with a song, Stay With Me, in 2018, featuring Jay Spitter, which heat up the Mpumalanga airwaves.

Following his debut in the industry, he then released his album titled, Litelaphi Lam. He was nominated for the South African Film and Television Awards in 2019, taking home the best Siswati album. “After I met Phumla, Skadu Makhado assisted us with the beat, and the track was born. At a time like this when the country is under siege from the Covid-19, we had to come up with a song that could uplift everyone.”