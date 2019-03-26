The TUT main campus in Pretoria West. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - No further delays to the academic calendar will be allowed to “sprout” at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) campuses. With the university on its second day of reopening its nine campuses across the city, fears of new protests on the horizon seem to be circulating around students.

Some of whom blame the university and stakeholders of not dealing with the issue of student allowances, especially off-campus students.

EFF Student Command Chairperson, Kingsley Baloyi, confirmed that certain groups of students felt as though they were not being attended to by the university.

Baloyi said although the university had resolved allowances to some extent they had not catered for all students.

“Yes we know there are some students who are not happy and threatening to resume protesting but we want to assure them no one is going to be left without an allowance.”

“We are still in discussions with the university management and representatives from the Department of Higher Education and Training because even those off-campus students need to eat too.”

Willa de Ruyter, the university spokesperson, said the university was concerned with rumours of a fresh wake of protests looming, however, university management was monitoring the situation closely at its campuses.

De Ruyter said a contingency plan had already been put in place to deal with possible new disruptions, as they were of the view that students could not afford to lose any more time.

“Exams already had to be moved to June to allow enough time for students to prepare and complete the prescribed hours. On top of that, the new academic calendar and plans are to be published tomorrow.”

As far as consultations by stakeholders were concerned, engagements were continuing and looking positive, according to de Ruyter.

Pretoria News