Plans to restore Magnolia Dell to former glory

Pretoria - The community is rallying behind efforts to end vandalism, theft and lack of maintenance at the historic Magnolia Dell Park. Among them are business owners, city councillors, ratepayers association members and museum managers. They met at Magnolia Dell on Tuesday to discuss the rehabilitation of the facility. Huckleberry’s Restaurant owner Dylan Brewers said he was confident that he and other activists could re-energise enthusiasm behind the action and underscore the importance of looking ahead. Preserving the area that was full of history and holds nostalgic memories for citizens who grew up visiting the park was key, he said.

“I think it is an incredibly valuable space for everyone to use. If we can rejuvenate it then I know it will be an asset for years to come.”

Huckleberry's Restaurant was founded by Brewer’s father in 1994 and is located in the park.

Brewer said growing up and living in the area for over 26 years meant that Magnolia Dell had a special place in his heart, and to see it deteriorate was saddening.

His mother, Nellien Brewer, spearheaded several projects to attract interest from the community to volunteer their time to restore the park.

Brewer said proposed projects include the restoration of historical statues and the children’s play

area, which features sculptures of animals.

The animal figures aim to encourage environmental and literary interest among children and create social cohesion as well as edutainment.

Local councillor Shaun Wilkinson said the park meant a lot to him, and the community coming together to restore it to its former glory was a noble step.

“I've got an interest in this place. I’ve seen it at its best and its worst.

We want to re-energise interested persons, groups, organisations to help re-establish the park.”

Pretoria News