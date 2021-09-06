Plant-based diet key to alleviating severe Covid-19 symptoms

Pretoria - Following a plant-based diet has been linked to reducing the severity of Covid-19 symptoms by 73%. New research published in the British Medical Journal on Nutrition, Prevention & Health confirmed the suspected dietary link between Covid-19 symptoms and dietary choices.

Researchers studied frontline health-care workers in six countries – 2 884 physicians and nurses with high exposure to Covid-19 from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and the US. The study specifically investigated the link between dietary patterns and Covid-19 symptoms. It found that plant-based diets decreased chances of experiencing severe Covid-19 symptoms by 73%. Compared with those who followed plant-based diets, those on low carbohydrate, high protein diets had threefold higher odds of moderate-to-severe symptoms. Despite these findings, no association was observed between diet and the duration or infection of Covid-19.

Other epidemiological studies have also shown that fruit and vegetable intake could be associated with a lower risk of upper-respiratory tract infection such as colds, influenza, or sinusitis. More studies have also picked up a link between diet and comobidities, such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, atheriosclerotic cardiovascular disease and hypertension, which increased the risk for severe Covid-19 symptoms. Registered dietitian Michelle Zietsmansaid: “This research is in line with what we would expect – fruits and vegetables contribute greatly to good gut health, which plays an important role in supporting the immune system.”