Playing for Pink polo festival will raise awareness, funds for breast cancer

Pretoria - The pinkest most elegant day in October is back. Playing for Pink is celebrating the fifth event after taking a break during the global Covid-19 pandemic. “In celebration of this we have rebranded our logo as this new design fits the cause behind the fabulous event,’’ said Edith Venter, chief executive of Edith Venter Promotions.

Hosted for the fifth time at the prestigious Inanda Club in Sandton, Johannesburg, the day promises to “surprise and delight guests” with fine South African entertainment, gourmet food, high fashion, pampering, luxury shopping and sportsmanship, all against the backdrop of an energetic polo match. “This year we’re excited to announce that the event will be on October 30 and the theme is Pink Diamonds: be prepared to colour the Sandton skyline in pink diamonds,” said Venter. This edition of Playing for Pink is all about sparkle, flair, glamour, and elegance. Expect A-listers, influences, sports personalities, and all-round fashion enthusiasts to follow this glittering theme.

Playing for Pink Ladies Invitational Polo 2021 takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign seeks to raise awareness and funds for Reach for Recovery, a non-profit organisation facilitating the support and care of newly diagnosed breast cancer patients, those undergoing treatment, and those in remission. “Now more than ever in the current economic climate, we would like to support Reach for Recovery and their Ditto Project. Reach for Recovery is a comprehensive non-medical programme created to help women with breast cancer. “It’s based on the premise that former breast cancer patients, now physically and emotionally healthy, can relate in a unique and positive way to newly diagnosed patients,” says Venter.

The initiative’s Ditto Project will benefit from the day’s proceedings and is aimed at helping women from lower income groups, who cannot afford to undergo reconstructive surgery, to be fitted with an external breast prosthesis to regain their confidence and dignity after diagnosis and surgery. On arrival, guests will be welcomed with a cocktail. A high tea will be served with all the trimmings, catering to all palates, and complemented by bubbly and wines. Retail therapy and luxury shopping will take the form of upmarket pop-up stores. Guests can also enjoy a pampering session at the salon with hair, make-up and nails sponsored by international brands Clarins and Soho.

Then the polo will begin, followed by a fashion show and special performances and shows by South African artists. The prize-giving will take place on the Inanda Club Polo Fields. All precautions are in place to ensure safe social distancing and follow the protocols around social gatherings. Hospitality bookings are now open. Book your personal suite by emailing [email protected] or call 011 783 5887. Sponsorship partner packages are available too.

For more information visit: Website: www.playing4pink.co.za Facebook: @PlayingforPinkSA