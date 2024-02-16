Police on the hunt for Hammanskraal cash heist gang

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of Wednesday’s cash-in-transit robbery that took place near the Mandela sports complex in Hammanskraal. Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the suspects’ car rammed into the cash van.

“The driver of a cash van and his crew members were driving along Hammans Road when they were intercepted by a group of armed suspects,” said Van Wyk. It is alleged that the suspects fired `shots at the guards and blew up the cash van before they fled the scene. The suspects reportedly left the scene in a white Ford Ranger and an undisclosed amount of money.

Communities members who witnessed the incident were left in shock. A resident from Hammanskraal said cash-in-transit incidents were becoming a norm in the area and urged the police to put strict measures in place to prevent these incidents from happening. Van Wyk highlighted that two weeks ago police in Dobsonville, Soweto, foiled a planned cash heist and recovered three vehicles that were to be used during the crime.

An R5 and three AK47 assaults rifles were discovered and two suspects were fatally wounded during this incident. Meanwhile, the SAPS has warned community members not to find themselves on the wrong side of the law by helping themselves to money lying around or tampering with an active crime scene. Anyone with information that may assist with investigation is asked to contact SAPS Hammanskraal on 012 432 8767.