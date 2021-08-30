Police, SANDF shutdown 20 liquor outlets in Tshwane anti-crime blitz

Pretoria - Police authorities in the City of Tshwane teamed up with members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) at the weekend to shutdown over 20 liquor outlets who strayed from the law. Acting district commissioner Abbey Mbangwa Nkhwashu led the police operation that also resulted in the arrest of over 300 people for various crimes across Tshwane while the shebeens were raided for defying the National Disaster Management Act.

This operation brought together the muscle of the South African Police Services, Tshwane Metro Police Department, Gauteng Traffic Police, SA National Defence Force, Home Affairs, Tshwane Emergency, Department of Health and Department Correctional Services who enforced their various laws as per their mandate. Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said as this was a busy weekend as some people were paid their salaries, law enforcement agencies continued to conduct inspections on licensed liquor premises to ensure compliance and that resulted in the shutting down of 20 shebeens. "Some of these liquor premises were charged for non-compliance of the Liquor Act, non-compliance to the Disaster Management Act and in operating business beyond curfew hours. Large quantities of liquor were confiscated," said Selepe.

The police also bust a total of 52 people who were released on warning for drinking in public but showed no mercy to 11 people who were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Selepe said the operation also had a team that focused on tracing wanted suspects and it bust two suspects who were wanted for operating online buying scams in Loate. She said these suspected scammers would attack, ambush and hijack the vehicles of interested and potential buyers upon arrival at agreed locations.

"In some unfortunate instances the person who left his or her home simply to attempt to buy something would lose their lives during these attacks. "We urged the public to refrain from contacting online purchasers without validation of the advertisement." Officials from Home Affairs bust more than 30 undocumented persons who were detained to be processed in due course, along with a total of 40 suspects arrested for drug-related crimes.

Selepe added that gender-based violence offences are also a priority for the police and as a result 11 suspects were arrested. Five for rape and the others for assault and domestic violence. Acting District Commissioner Brigadier Abbey Mbangwa Nkhwashu said it was very important that the citizens respect and honour women and children all year round. He said the efforts of the members of the police were not going unnoticed, and they will continue with the good work. A further reduction of crime operations will continue and enforcement of the regulations will be intensified.