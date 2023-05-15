Power failures leave parts of Pretoria east without water

Pretoria - Pretoria east residents have been left frustrated after taps in some parts of the area were left dry last week. Some parts are still without water due to multiple power failures at the Mapleton booster pumping station resulting in the drop of water levels at a Rand Water reservoir.

Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, East Lynne resident Gladys van Deventer said water came in dribs and drabs from her tap. She said besides the water woes, residents were being subjected to long power outages as well. “On top of load shedding we also have to stomach not having water. It's been days without water, while some of my neighbours do have.

“It does not make sense how some houses have water and I don’t. I have to get water from neighbours to cook,” she said. The Pretoria News previously reported that residents in the Mamelodi East township were relying on water tankers as they have had no water for months. Mamelodi resident Sylvia Mojake said she collected buckets of water from relatives.

“We only have water from our taps two days a week, and we have to fill the buckets for the rest of the week when there is no water. Sometimes the water is only available when I’m at work and I miss out on filling the buckets which leaves my family without water. We don’t know what the problem is,” Mojake said. Last week, Utilities MMC Themba Fosi promised residents that the water matter was receiving urgent attention. He said Rand Water had been in talks with the metro regarding the low water pressure and the municipality was monitoring the situation.

Last week, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink warned that there would be a five-day water tightness test from Friday to Wednesday . He urged residents to continue to limit their water usage so that they could work to fill reservoirs to ensure that they were at full capacity. Brink said: “The City apologises for the inconvenience, and will keep working to resolve the ongoing challenges in Pretoria East and surrounds.”