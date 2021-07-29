Precious Ramabulana’s killer Aubrey Manaka denied leave to appeal

Pretoria - Self-confessed rapist and killer Aubrey Manaka’s bid to have his sentence reduced was dismissed by the Polokwane High Court yesterday. Manaka, 29, was sentenced to two life sentences by the same court in June this year after he was found guilty of raping and killing 21-year-old Capricorn TVET college student Precious Ramabulana at her residence.

The court heard that that Manaka had stabbed Ramabulana 90 times after he raped her. Judge Maake Kganyago dismissed Manaka’s appeal yesterday. The same judge had handed down his sentencing. Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Ndzangi said: “Manaka had applied to have his sentencing reduced, but this was immediately dismissed. So the two life sentences will apply.”

Manaka was sentenced for murder, rape, robbery and house breaking. He killed the student at Ga-Ramokgopa Village in Botlokwa where she was studying. In his judgment and sentencing, Kganyago said: “These are the deeds of an evil person, and the deceased died a gruesome death. Women have the right to walk freely, and society requires protection from the courts from people like Manaka in to gain confidence in the criminal justice system. “Precious was 21 years of age at the time of her death and still had a life ahead of her. When the crime was committed, Ramabulana was defenceless and unarmed, therefore a suitable sentence must be imposed to deter future offenders.”