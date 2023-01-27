President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office mum on David Mabuza resignation

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has not responded to rumours that ANC deputy president David Mabuza has resigned. The rumours circulated on social media late on Wednesday following weeks of speculation about what would happen to Mabuza after he declined nomination to contest his position as ANC number two in December.

Mabuza, affectionately known as The Cat, surprised many when he showed no interest in gunning for any of the Top 7 positions the party had to offer. He was previously touted as the man who would take over from Ramaphosa. However, speculation that he would surprise many by emerging president was dealt a blow at the Nasrec showdown, where former treasurer-general Paul Mashatile took over from him.

ANC supporters have been pressuring the party to instruct Ramaphosa to reshuffle his Cabinet and allow Mashatile to assume the state’s second most powerful office. Twitter users joined the fray when popular media player Modibe Modiba posted that Mabuza had allegedly resigned. “David Mabuza has resigned as deputy president of the country. @MYANC hasn’t released the news yet,” wrote Modiba.

Some users said it was about time Mabuza resigned because he had been a quiet leader. Others felt that he was shielding himself from being part of a dying political party that faces embarrassment in the 2024 general elections. The deputy president has done nothing to counter claims that he no longer wants anything to do with the ANC. He snubbed the January 8 statement event celebrating the birthday of the ANC, instead crossing the border to eSwatini for King Mswati III’s Incwala ceremony.

It not known when Ramaphosa will reshuffle his Cabinet, but his supporters have been hoping he does so before his State of the Nation Address next month. Attempts to get Mabuza’s take on the resignation rumours proved futile. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya also did not respond to questions on whether Ramaphosa had received a resignation letter from Mabuza.