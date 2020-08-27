Pretoria criminals keen on jewellery and cellphones

Pretoria - Brazen criminals are targeting individuals and businesses for jewellery and cellphones. In one of the latest incidents, caught on camera, a woman was accosted for her ring outside Kiepieland Daycare in Pierre van Ryneveld. There was also an attempted robbery at a jewellery store at Centurion Mall which was foiled when the would-be robbers were met with gunfire from a bystander. Police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller said they were aware of recent crimes where criminals were targeting jewellery, and were using all resources possible to track the suspects. He said it was not advisable to post crime scene photos and videos on social media and that such a decision must be made by the investigating officer and SAPS, depending on the reason.

In another recent incident, a suspect snatched two cellphones from patrons at an eatery east of the city, before fleeing by car.

District manager at Fidelity ADT, Leon Muller, said there had been a spate of incidents in the Pretoria area where criminals grabbed phones off restaurant tables.

“Criminals are targeting unsuspecting diners who place their cellphones on the table while enjoying a meal. These criminals will literally walk past, grab the phone and run off or climb into a getaway car parked nearby.

“We are receiving reports of similar incidents across Pretoria, with the majority of cases being reported in the eastern and central suburbs, including Menlyn, Menlo Park, Waterkloof, Garsfontein, Brooklyn, Hazelwood, Lynnwood and the surrounding areas.”

Muller said their officers on patrol in these areas were also increasing their presence along restaurant strips.

