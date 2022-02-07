Pretoria model Mapula Sidibe surges ahead in Black Barbie ambassador contest

Pretoria - Model Mapula Sidibe from Pretoria is topping the standing after the first week of voting in the semi-finals of this year’s Black Barbie ambassador. The voting opened last week and the 24-year-old from Mabopane immediately took the lead out of almost 100 contestants. The public has until the end of the month to vote.

Sidibe told the Pretoria News: “Winning this title will mean a lot to me as it will give me a huge platform to continue serving people, especially orphans, victims and survivors of gender-based violence. “It will be easier to introduce more queens to the world of fashion and beauty as the brand behind the competition, TK, targets women specifically. “I am a firm believer in women empowerment. Since Black Barbie by TK specialise in women’s clothing and empowerment, this will be a great platform for me to utilise my skills and abilities to spread my wings.”

Sidibe has established herself as a commercial, fashion and beauty pageant model since she entered the modelling scene a few years ago. A self-confessed hard worker, she is the founder of an online boutique MaU_Glam_HUB and MaU_Care_Drive, which promotes awareness of gender-based violence, women and children abuse, the need to support orphanages and grooming aspiring models. “I portray the qualities of a queen, which include innovative, passionate, hard working, philanthropist and independent.

“When I started, I lost six pageants in a row and won my seventh, which gave me hope, inspired and motivated me as it was a reminder that it was never about winning or losing, but it was about growth, lessons and serving people, even if you don’t have a crown. I continued serving even after I had lost.” Asked if modelling has been what she expected, Sidibe said, “No! At first I thought the modelling industry was all about the glitz and glamour, but unfortunately got it all wrong. “It is hard and complicated, but does pay off if you are strong, sophisticated, committed, independent, hard working, innovative and open-minded. Being a model is not easy at all, you will come across lot of negative feedback.”

“In the modelling industry we come across too many criticisms and negative comments. “These may lead to lack of self-confidence because you might find yourself failing to deliver what is needed by the pageant organiser, not because you’re not worthy, intelligent or beautiful. “Pageants require a lot of things that need money, such as registration fee, sponsorship fee, campaign for votes, outfits, hair and make-up as well as transport to and from official activities.

“But I believe if you truly want something you will knock on every door, even closed doors, because you never know who is looking and waiting to help you.” When not modelling, Sidibe plays netball and enjoys writing and reading and has tried her hand at radio and as a voice-over artist. She loves travelling and giving back to the community. Being a third-year law student at Unisa means her days are mostly jam-packed as she has to juggle her time from studies, family and modelling career to social media and charity work.

“Out of that busy schedule I always make time for my friends, especially during the week. From Thursday to Saturdays, I am more focused on my gigs, and on Sundays I am at church or studying, reading and training models.” Her dream is to become a qualified and practising lawyer and to one day own Sidibe Attorneys Inc. In her crystal ball she sees herself firstly as a lawyer fighting against gender-based violence and for women's rights, and secondly as an influential commercial and fashion model with her own boutique and modelling agency.

“I am a go-getter and hustle like there is no tomorrow. I am always eager to learn new things, and whenever I fall I stand up again and tell myself that I have to keep on moving.” Her last word for her fans is: “Do not limit yourself. Always be you. "At any given time, remind yourself why you started on a certain path and never let your past or home situation determine your future.”