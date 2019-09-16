The McCall trophy.

Pretoria - The new design of the Pretoria News has been recognised with a McCall Trophy, at the annual Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards, last week. In the citation, the Pretoria News is commended for an appealing first impression, with good picture delivery and positioning of advertisements.

“(It) stands out, typographically, as a new-era publication that is keeping abreast with trends, without being faddish,” the judges noted.

The sought-after design award is made in three categories: for larger and smaller dailies and weeklies. Beeld won the Frewin award for the larger dailies and City Press won the Joel Mervis award for weeklies.

Pretoria News editor Val Boje received the award on behalf of the capital city’s daily, during the event in Melrose Arch.

“It has been 30 years since the title last won this prestigious award and it is a recognition of our striving to give our readers the best experience,” she said.

She said it was a team award, with the team including reporters and photographers, the layout and copy team, as well as others who contribute to the Business Report, sport, and lifestyle pages.

Among the individual awards of the night were those to Sipho Masondo and Dewald van Rensburg for Investigative News, Aron Hyman of the Sunday Times for Hard News, and Graeme Hoskin of the Sunday Times for Enterprise News.

Awards were also presented for photography, graphic design, feature and lifestyle reporting, and multi-platform storytelling.

Robin Comley, former pictures editor of The Star, and now an independent picture editor, curator and consultant, won the Allan Kirkland Soga lifetime achievement award.

Pretoria News