Pretoria number one as most affordable capital in the world to live in

Pretoria - In more than 800 000 property listings for 73 capitals of the world, Pretoria has come up tops as the most affordable capital to live in. This was revealed by US financial services firm NetCredit after extensive research across the world.

Pretoria came out on top after the company analysed more than 800 000 property listings for 73 global capitals while calculating the median house price for each, using the average monthly net salary for each city to calculate affordability. In a statement, home loan service company BetterBond CEO Carl Coetzee said the news explained why residential property in the Jacaranda City has been going through “a bit of a purple patch.” He added: “Understandably, its popularity has driven up house prices within the Greater Pretoria area, and we saw an increase of more than 13% in average house prices last year, according to the BetterBond Property Brief (April 2023) – good news for the local economy.