Pretoria's brightest young minds shine at Rotary club quiz

The Rotary Club of Pretoria Capital proudly hosted its eagerly anticipated annual quiz event this week, gathering some of the district's most brilliant young minds to showcase knowledge, wit, and camaraderie. Held over two evenings, the event drew 64 pupils from seven prestigious schools, providing a vibrant platform for both junior (Grade 8 and 9) and senior (Grade 10 and 11) learners to demonstrate their general knowledge prowess.

The competition kicked off at 6.30pm each evening and ran until 8.45pm in the grand setting of the Main Hall at Christian Brothers College on Pretoria Road, Silverton. The choice of venue was emblematic, offering a conducive environment for intellectual engagement among the participants. On the first day, the junior learners team competition saw Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool emerging victorious, with team members Cobus Verster, Erik Botha, Mayer Ferreira, and Willem Wethmar leading their school to triumph. The following day, the senior learners' contest was fiercely competed, with Pretoria Boys High claiming victory, thanks to the efforts of Timothy Gordon, Lishay Naidoo, Duan Leonard, and Jandre Smit. Both teams were awarded prizes, including significant contributions to their respective schools.

Participating schools included Royal Schools Princess Park College, CBC Mount Edmund, Hoërskool Menlopark, Queens Private School, Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, Pretoria Technical High School, and Amberfield College. Their involvement underscored the diverse talent pool within the Pretoria/Tshwane district. “The Rotary Club of Pretoria Capital's quiz is more than a mere academic competition; it's a celebration of learning and a testament to the power of education”, said Dr Antonia Makina, the event chief organiser and President of Pretoria Capital Rotary Club. According to Shaun Oliver, the quizmaster from CBC, this event aims to enhance participants' general knowledge, boost confidence, and facilitate interaction among pupils from different backgrounds in a friendly atmosphere.

After a hiatus from 2020 to 2023 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the quiz returned triumphantly, continuing a tradition that has enriched the educational journey of countless students over the past 35 years. This initiative aligns with Rotary International's mission to promote primary education and literacy as essential to improving lives and empowering communities. The Rotary Club of Pretoria Capital remains committed to fostering a love for knowledge and community service among the youth. As this annual event continues to grow, it not only celebrates the achievements of individual students but also contributes significantly to the broader goal of uplifting entire communities through education. The success of this year's quiz paves the way for future gatherings of young minds, all united in the quest for knowledge and the drive to positively impact the world.