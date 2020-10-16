Pretoria's Rockets Time Square takes off
Finally, after months of hard work redesigning the space previously occupied by Altitude on the rooftop above the casino, and delays due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the venue has been opened with a string of celebrities and Sun International execs in attendance.
At a time when other venues have scaled down or even had to close, Rockets Group chief executive Sean Barber thanked everyone who had made the dream of bringing the popular brand to Pretoria a reality.
Apart from having to close 12 of his business outlets for more than four months of hard lockdown, Barber was in the midst of building a brand new Rockets branch at a time when most would consider it madness.
Rockets has as its tagline “it's a lifestyle” and, like Rockets Bryanston branch, it certainly is an aspirational venue with its chic decor –complete with VIP lounge area and private booths – to its fusion menu, bar, service, and DJs.
Aside from the vibe, the views of Pretoria East, especially at sunset, are a drawcard and Time Square general manager Ruben Gooranah said Rockets Menlyn was “the place to be” in Pretoria..
The venue covers 1 500m2 on one level and incorporates indoor greenery, contrasting with high class finishes in steel and copper. Pops of colour and comfort are added to the decor with cushions and drapes and the retractable roof makes it an ideal venue for a lazy lunch or a night out, regardless of the weather.
Just one week in and the venue's Facebook page had close on 30 000 followers and the opening weekend's party was clearly a blast. Coming up is a Halloween dinner and Sunday rooftop parties with live entertainment - and a New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebration.
Next up is Rockets Umhlanga. | Staff Reporter