Pretoria's Rockets Time Square takes off

Rockets CEO Sean Barber and Jordan Epstein of Rockets (back centre) with VIP guests Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mkangisa and Da Les. Picture: Supplied

Finally, after months of hard work redesigning the space previously occupied by Altitude on the rooftop above the casino, and delays due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the venue has been opened with a string of celebrities and Sun International execs in attendance.

At a time when other venues have scaled down or even had to close, Rockets Group chief executive Sean Barber thanked everyone who had made the dream of bringing the popular brand to Pretoria a reality.

Apart from having to close 12 of his business outlets for more than four months of hard lockdown, Barber was in the midst of building a brand new Rockets branch at a time when most would consider it madness.

Rockets has as its tagline “it's a lifestyle” and, like Rockets Bryanston branch, it certainly is an aspirational venue with its chic decor –complete with VIP lounge area and private booths – to its fusion menu, bar, service, and DJs.

Aside from the vibe, the views of Pretoria East, especially at sunset, are a drawcard and Time Square general manager Ruben Gooranah said Rockets Menlyn was “the place to be” in Pretoria..