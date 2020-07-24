Probe after taxi drivers shot dead in Marabastad

Pretoria - Two taxi drivers were shot dead and two others injured in Marabastad yesterday morning. Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the taxi drivers were shot with a pistol several times at 5am by unknown people. He said authorities were still investigating the incident but believed they were related to the ongoing taxi violence in the city. “We have opened a case of murder and another for the attempted murder of the two who are still alive in hospital. “We are searching for the suspects and we call on members of the public with information to bring it to the police so that the perpetrators can be held accountable,” said Masondo.

By sunrise, the two bodies of the slain drivers were still on the front seat of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter taxi that was surrounded by bullet cases. One of them was on his knees, his head on the lap of the other, who was on the driver’s seat.

Police forensic investigators were trying to establish the shooting range, types of firearms used and the number of possible shooters.

A man who asked not to be named said the drivers all worked for one taxi boss and serviced the Pretoria-Joburg route.

Enoch Mashaba, who was at the scene, said: “This is really horrible. We believe the attackers shot several times and left these men for dead.

“It’s sad and it’s scary. What has the world gone to, for people to do this kind of a thing to another human being?”

