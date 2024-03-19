Probe into possible corruption at Tshwane’s stadiums

The multimillion rand projects to construct both Refilwe and Caledonian stadiums in Tshwane will undergo a forensic probe following allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds at the facilities. The investigation which is set to determine cause of the delays in the stadiums’ construction, comes after Tshwane deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya’s recent visit to the two projects.

Moya, who doubles as MMC for Community and Social Development Services, called for an investigation two years after her predecessor, Peggy du Bruin, expressed confidence that the stadiums projects were on course for completion. The EFF previously accused Du Bruin of lying when she said the Caledonian project in Arcadia was on track and scheduled for completion in the 2022/23 financial year. The project site is littered with heaps of sand with weeds and debris, showing that it had long been abandoned.

Former Mayor Solly Msimanga announced in 2017 that the City had set aside R67m to refurbish the 1930 stadium, promising that the project would be completed in three years. Prior to the 2016 municipal elections, the then ANC-led administration wanted to demolish the stadium and turn it into a multipurpose park. However, the plans were derailed by a legal fight put up by Acadia Shepherd under its manager Lucky Manna.

The stadium’s rich heritage in South Africa includes it being a playground for football stars like Mark Fish, Bongani Khumalo, Itumeleng Khune came and played. Last year, Du Bruin said the contractor had achieved only 25% progress after a period of 24 months whereas the agreed progress was supposed to be 65%. Regarding Refilwe stadium in region seven, Moya said she visited the facility last week to gain insights into the remaining work required for its completion.